Rodgers gets surprise during 'Jeopardy!' hosting stint

File-This July 18, 2018, file photo shows Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” Contestant Scott Shewfelt was stumped on the final question of the episode that aired Monday, April 5, 2021, and decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game as he wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)