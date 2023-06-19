Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone

FILE - Bebe Rexha poses upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the 76th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, May 25, 2023. Pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face and injured by a cell phone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City, Sunday night, June 18, and a man was arrested, police said. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)