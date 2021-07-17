LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

FILE - In this July 12, 2021 file photo, an excavator removes the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, in Surfside, Fla. Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium. The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday, July 17, that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)