The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead artists at Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021, left, and Doja Cat performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2021. The Weeknd returns as the top finalist, up for 17 awards, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row, while Doja Cat has nods in 14 categories fresh off her first Grammy Award win. (AP Photo)