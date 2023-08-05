Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

FILE - Opera singer David Daniels performs as Prospero during the final dress rehearsal of "The Enchanted Island," at the Metropolitan Opera in New York on Dec. 28, 2011. A renowned opera singer and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Countertenor Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)