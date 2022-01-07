Congressman's memoir corrected to remove reporter criticism

FILE - Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The publisher of a memoir by Gallego is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post, had reported his whole platoon was lost. “They Called Us ‘Lucky,'" co-written by Gallego and Jim DeFelice, was published last November. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)