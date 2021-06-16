'Luca' star Jacob Tremblay on the 'relief' of getting first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Jacob Tremblay speaks during the We Day event in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Like his adorable sea-monster character in Disney and Pixar's new animated film "Luca," actor Tremblay is set for some summertime fun. The Vancouver-raised star has hope for more adventures on the horizon, now that he's had his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov