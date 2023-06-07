Global touts updated takes on 'Matlock,' 'Robyn Hood' as it details fall/winter plans

Kathy Bates arrives at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles. A modernized take on the Robin Hood legend, a gender-swapped “Matlock” and a show revolving around a "Good Wife" fan favourite are among the highlights of Global’s upcoming TV lineup. Corus’s flagship channel revealed a fall and winter schedule partly anchored by updated takes of past hits, including the CBS reboot of legal classic “Matlock” with Kathy Bates in the titular role, and CBS’s “The Good Wife” spinoff “Elsbeth” starring Carrie Preston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello