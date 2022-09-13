South Korean celebration of 'Squid Game' Emmy wins subdued

Lee Jung-jae, left, winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Squid Game", and Hwang Dong-hyuk, winner of the Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series for "Squid Game", pose in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)