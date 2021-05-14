Gucci marks 100 years with exhibit on Michele code-breaking

A view of a Gucci's advertisement campaign selected for an exhibition to celebrate creative vision of a creative director Alessandro Michele at Gucci Garden Archetypes, in Florence, Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Alessandro Michele has radically shifted Gucci codes and challenged fashion norms in 6 ½ years as creative director at the brand founded by Guccio Gucci as a travel bag company in Florence 100 years ago. To mark the centenary, Michele has curated an exhibit in the brand's shop, restaurant and exhibition space, Gucci Garden, on Florence’s Piazza della Signoria, that underlines some watershed moments: An advertising campaign for perfume featuring a transgender model, an all-Black cast for Pre-Fall 2017 campaign, and a lipstick campaign featuring everyday faces in all their imperfections. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)