Cummings, Cochrane among musicians who say they'll play Lightfoot tribute: friend

Gordon Lightfoot, left, accepts his award from Tom Cochrane after being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on Dec. 3, 2003, in Toronto. Plans for a night of music celebrating the legacy of Gordon Lightfoot are already taking shape with Canadian musicians Burton Cummings and Tom Cochrane among those who say they'll play, according to his longtime friend and concert promoter Bernie Fiedler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tobin Grimshaw