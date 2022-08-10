Brazil police recover art masterpieces stolen in elderly con

In this photo provided by the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, officers show artist Tarsila do Amaral's painting titled "Sol Poente" after it was seized during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Police say they seek the arrest of six people accused of stealing 16 artworks, valued at a total of more than 700 million reais ($139 million), stolen from an 82-year-old widow whose daughter orchestrated the theft. (Rio de Janeiro Civil Police via AP)