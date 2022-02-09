Senators strike bipartisan deal on domestic violence bill

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., center, holds a news conference to announce a bipartisan update to the Violence Against Women Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. He is joined by, from left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)