Fox News' Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines

FILE - Anchor Neil Cavuto is photographed during his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Thursday, March 9, 2017. The Fox News Channel anchor Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he said left him surprised but grateful that he was vaccinated. Cavuto, who received word after Monday's Fox News Channel's “Your World with Neil Cavuto" show that he had the virus, was off the air on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)