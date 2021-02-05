Six standout films from Christopher Plummer's illustrious career

Julie Andrews, left, and Christopher Plummer, cast members in the classic film "The Sound of Music," pose together before a 50th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, March 26, 2015. Plummer could portray the greats of Shakespearean theatre, but his seemingly effortless craftwork as a thespian was introduced to most audiences through characters he played on the silver screen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello