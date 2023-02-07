Winnipeg group 'humbled' by Bonnie Raitt's Grammy win for single written by them

A Winnipeg duo is celebrating a career validating moment after one of their singles earned veteran singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt a Grammy at this year's ceremony. Raitt picked up three trophies including one for best Americana performance for "Made Up Mind." The song was written by brothers Joey and Dave Landreth of the alternative country group The Bros. Landreth, and Jonathan Singleton, an American country singer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BNB Studios *MANDATORY CREDIT*