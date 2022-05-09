Queen to skip Parliament opening for the 1st time in decades

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London May 11, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues. The palace said in a statement Monday, May 9 that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP, FILE)