Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars

FILE - Finneas O'Connell, left, and Billie Eilish poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise "No Time To Die," in London, on Sept. 28, 2021. Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will perform their nominated songs at Sunday's Oscars, the film academy announced Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)