Spain honors chef José Andrés for humanitarian kitchens

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Chef Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen, attends an event to draw attention to Americans who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington. Andres and his World Central Kitchen have been awarded a prestigious Spanish prize for their international relief work promoting healthy food. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards Wednesday, June 30, 2021 awarded the 51-year-old and the non-profit group he founded the Award of Concord for their "fast and efficient on-the-ground response to social and nutritional emergencies.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)