French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now

French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, poses for a photograph holding her alarm clock from when she wrote the book "The Years" which she will donate to the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)