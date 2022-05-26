Maryanne Oketch marks second consecutive Canadian to win 'Survivor'

Maryanne Oketch is shown in an episode from season 42 of "Survivor" in this undated handout photo. For the second consecutive year, the winner of reality competition series "Survivor" is a Canadian. On Wednesday night's Season 42 finale, Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ont., became the last one standing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBS Entertainment, Robert Voets