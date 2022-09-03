How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey

FILE - A view of President Donald Trump's Mar-A Lago estate is seen March 22, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. Never until now has the National Archives and Records Administration been caught up in a criminal investigation into a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)