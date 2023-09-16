James Barker Band, Jade Eagleson, Tenille Townes: List of top winners at the CCMA Awards

A list of awards handed out Saturday night during the Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Jade Eagleson
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Tim & The Glory Boys – Tim & The Glory Boys
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Tenille Townes
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Jade Eagleson
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR: James Barker Band
SINGLE OF THE YEAR: Right On Time – Lindsay Ell
TD AEROPLAN VISA FANS’ CHOICE AWARD: James Barker Band
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Josh Ross
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.