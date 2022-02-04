Artist envisions clock based on how Georgia rivers flow

A portion of South Fork Peachtree Creek is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Decatur, Georgia. Jonathon Keats, an American conceptual artist, is in the process of devising a municipal clock to be located in Atlanta which would display time based on the flow rate of local rivers and waterways. Keats envisions the project as a way for people to have a closer connection with their natural surroundings. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)