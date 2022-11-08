Greek museum displays 1st batch of artworks recouped from US

2300 BC marble double Figurines are displayed during an exhibition entitled Homecoming in the museum of Cycladic art, in Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. For decades, an important part of Greece's cultural heritage sparkled for the very few in a U.S. billionaire's private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens. Now 15 of the prehistoric masterpieces have gone on public view for the first time in a temporary display in Athens, ahead of their final return, together with the remaining 146 works, by 2048. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)