Hopi teens see need for skateboarding park, make it happen

Francisco Mata, left, Kira Nevayaktewa, Quintin Nahsonhoya and Felicia Mata help lay a concrete foundation for a skate ramp on Nov. 6, 2021, in the Village of Tewa on the Hopi reservation in northeastern Arizona. A handful of Hopi youth, including Nevayaktewa and Nahsonhoya, worked together to create the skate spot that opened this spring. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)