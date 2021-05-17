Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event in New York. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)