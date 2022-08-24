Mario Batali settles 2 lawsuits alleging sexual assault

FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali, center, is seated at Boston Municipal Court during the first day of his pandemic-delayed trial, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Boston. Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in 2019, stemming from accusations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017. Now, Batali has agreed to settle two Massachusetts lawsuits that accused the celebrity chef of sexual assault, attorneys for the women said on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)