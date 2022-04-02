Elton John credits Ryan White's family with saving his life

Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. John credits Ryan White and his family with saving his life. The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, April 1, that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)