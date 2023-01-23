'Fall On Your Knees' play should make you forget there's a book: Ann-Marie MacDonald

Ann-Marie MacDonald poses in this undated handout photo. It's taken a decade to wrestle Ann-Marie MacDonald's sprawling historical novel "Fall On Your Knees" into a theatrical production and now that its tortured Cape Breton characters are being reborn on the stage, she says she hopes the ambitious two-part, six-hour, music-driven show eclipses the source material entirely. MacDonald credits the play's director, Alisa Palmer, to whom she's married, with driving the page-to-stage transformation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO