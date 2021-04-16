From Russia to Britain, Philip's royal ties spanned Europe

FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 25, 2005, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, Prince Philip, centre, and the King Harald V, of Norway view an exhibition of Norwegian items from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)