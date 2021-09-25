Yale student's winning run on 'Jeopardy!' makes history

This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows “Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s after his total win amount was announced, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001. (Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP)