Musical sensation ‘Six’ hopes to empower audiences with pop numbers, power ballads

Maggie Lacasse (left to right), who plays Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez, who plays Anne of Cleves, Julia Pulo, who plays Anne Boleyn, Lauren Mariasoosay, who plays Catherine Parr, Jaz Robinson, who plays Catherine of Aragon, and Elysia Cruz, who plays Katherine Howard, perform a "show & tell" media presentation to promote the Canadian production of "Six The Musical," in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young