Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

FILE - Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the British Empire (MBE) after it was awarded to him by the Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on March 26, 2015. Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. She said the family was “completely devastated," and tributes poured in from across Britain's entertainment industry. (John Stillwell/PA via AP, File)