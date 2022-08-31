Ten buzzy films at the Toronto International Film Festival this year

Steven Spielberg walks the red carpet as he arrives at the David Donatello awards ceremony in Rome Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The stars are once again migrating north for the Toronto International Film Festival, which organizers say is set to return to its pre-pandemic glory days when it begins next week. Spielberg makes his TIFF debut with what's being described as his most personal film yet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gregorio Borgia