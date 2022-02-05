Todd Gitlin, prominent activist and thinker, dead at 79

FILE - Students by the thousands, protesting U.S. participation in the fighting in Vietnam, move along the Mall toward the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 1965, after a rally at the Washington Monument. Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79. Gitlin was a onetime president of Students for a Democratic Society, one of the leading campus organizations of the ’60s and also helped organize one of the first major protests against the Vietnam War in Washington, in 1965. His sister Judy Gitlin confirmed his death Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)