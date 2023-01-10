Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life

A detail of the frescoes that adorn the walls of the 'Room of the Cupids', part of the Ancient Roman Domus Vettiorum, House of Vettii, in the Pompeii Archeological Park, near Naples, southern Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. One of Pompeii's most famous and richest domus, which contains exceptional works of art and tells the story of the social ascent of two former slaves, is opening its doors to visitors Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 after 20 years of restoration. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)