In shadow of pandemic, Danish queen marks 50 years on throne

FILE - Denmark's Queen Margrethe waves on arrival during the summer voyage to Esbjerg, Denmark, Aug. 31, 2021. Denmark’s popular monarch Queen Margrethe is marking 50 years on the throne with low-key events on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. The public celebrations of Friday's anniversary have been delayed until September due to the pandemic. (John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)