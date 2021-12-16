Evacuated Afghan artists paint a mural in Albania's capital

Afghan artist Omaid Sharifi one of the co-founders of Artlords, paints a wall mural in Tirana, Albania, Thursday Dec. 16, 2021. A group of Afghan artists evacuated after the Taliban came to power in their homeland on Thursday painted a mural in the Albanian capital to show their gratitude to Albania and loudly calling on the international community not to forget their brethren back home. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)