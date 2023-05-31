Italy displays returned antiquities looted from London dealer Symes

Archaeologist Sara Neri talks about the 750 archaeological finds from clandestine excavations on Italian territory on display during a press conference in Rome, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The set of artifacts, which can be dated overall between the eighth century BC. and the medieval period, and whose value is estimated at 12 million euros, was in possession of an English company in liquidation, Symes Ltd, attributable to Robin Symes, an important trafficker of cultural assets, and was repatriated from London on 19 May. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)