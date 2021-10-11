UK police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England. British police said Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 that they will not be taking any further action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)