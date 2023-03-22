Pioneer of gospel music rediscovered in Pittsburgh archives

A family portrait of Frankie and Charles Pace with their children, Frances and Frank Jr., is displayed at the University of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Pittsburgh. After cleaning and organizing 14 crates that made up the Pace archive, a music historian discovered that the late gospel composer Charles Henry Pace was an early pioneer of gospel music whose independently owned publishing company helped elevate and expand the genre. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)