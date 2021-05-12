Phylicia Rashad to lead Howard College of Fine Arts

FILE - Phylicia Rashad arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2019. Rashad is returning to her alma mater as the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts. The longtime performer and Tony Award winner who role to cultural prominence as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” graduated magna cum laude from Howard with a bachelor’s in fine arts in 1970. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)