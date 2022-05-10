Geena Davis memoir 'Dying of Politeness' comes out in fall

FILE - Geena Davis, star of "Thelma & Louise," poses in a 1966 Ford Thunderbird similar to the one featured in the film, at the 30th anniversary screening of the film in Los Angeles on June 18, 2021. Davis has a memoir coming out this fall, titled “Dying of Politeness.” HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that the book will be published Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)