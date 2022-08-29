Diana's death stunned the world - and changed the royals

FILE - Princess Diana sits alone in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Feb. 11, 1992. Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use over and over again when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for landmine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36, could she? (AP Photo/Udo Weitz, File)