Kennedy Center Honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Garth Brooks attends cocktails and conversation in celebration of A&E Biography's "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On" television special at The Bowery Hotel in New York. This year’s Kennedy Center Honors will be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The 43rd class of honorees includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, actor Dick Van Dyke, singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)