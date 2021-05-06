Jhené Aiko, Saweetie to perform on AAPI advocacy TV special

Jhené Aiko poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2020, left, and Saweetie attends the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during Fashion Week in New York on Feb. 8, 2020. Platinum-selling performers of part-Asian descent, including R&B singer Aiko and rapper Saweetie, will perform at a TV special produced by The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), the newly formed organization launched to improve AAPI advocacy. (Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)