New fellowship gives $25,000 grants to Puerto Rican writers

FILE - Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. A new fellowship co-sponsored by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will provide $25,000 for emerging and established Puerto Rican writers. On Wednesday, the Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund announced the establishment of the Letras Boricuas Fellowship for 30 Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico and elsewhere who write poetry, fiction creative nonfiction or children’s literature. The Flamboyan Arts Fund is a partnership between Flamboyan Foundation, Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family, and the Broadway musical Hamilton to preserve, amplify, and sustain the arts in Puerto Rico. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)