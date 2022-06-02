Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York, on Feb. 24, 2020. A New York appellate court on Thursday, June 2, 2022, has upheld Weinstein's rape conviction, rejecting the disgraced movie mogul's claims that the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that weren't part of the criminal case. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)