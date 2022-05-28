UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, looks through a window at the view as she walks through The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries at Westminster Abbey in London, Friday, June 8, 2018. Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, FIle)